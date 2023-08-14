JTF-RH Personnel Attend FEMA Incident Command Structure Course

Personnel assigned to Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH), Navy Region Hawaii, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam attend a Federal Emergency Management Agency Incident Command Structure course, Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all future major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler Chatman)

