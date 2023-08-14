Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-RH Personnel Attend FEMA Incident Command Structure Course [Image 1 of 2]

    JTF-RH Personnel Attend FEMA Incident Command Structure Course

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kyler Chatman 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Personnel assigned to Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH), Navy Region Hawaii, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam attend a Federal Emergency Management Agency Incident Command Structure course, Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all future major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler Chatman)

    This work, JTF-RH Personnel Attend FEMA Incident Command Structure Course [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Kyler Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    Red Hill
    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill

