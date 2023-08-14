JTF-RH Implements Quick Response Measures

Cameras and fire extinguishers installed in the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) represent two layers of Joint Task Force-Red Hill’s (JTF-RH) multi-layered approach implemented to quickly respond to a threat to the environment or human safety, Halawa, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all future major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

Date Taken: 08.16.2023
Location: HALAWA, HI, US