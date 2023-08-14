Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-RH Implements Quick Response Measures [Image 1 of 3]

    JTF-RH Implements Quick Response Measures

    HALAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Cameras installed in the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) represent one layer of Joint Task Force-Red Hill’s (JTF-RH) multi-layered approach implemented to quickly respond to a threat to the environment or human safety, Halawa, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all future major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 22:27
    Photo ID: 7975627
    VIRIN: 230816-M-BI564-1021
    Resolution: 6418x3961
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: HALAWA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, JTF-RH Implements Quick Response Measures [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Gabrielle Zagorski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Response
    JTF RH
    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill

