    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3 [Image 12 of 15]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023, compete in the Fortitude Fitness Test on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 15, 2023. The Soldiers attempted various events such as a 400-meter sprint, hand release pushups, an M2 .50 machine gun disassembly run, and overhead plate presses. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined, and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 22:09
    Photo ID: 7975608
    VIRIN: 230816-A-RM492-8034
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3 [Image 15 of 15], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOMBSC23

