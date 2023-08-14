Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3 [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Soldiers with 1st Battalion (Airborne) 509th Infantry Regiment, Joint Readiness Training Center competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition run back to the starting line to assemble their M2 .50-caliber machine gun during the Fortitude Fitness Test, Aug. 16, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Fortitude Fitness Test consisted of running laps around a track, hand-release pushups, an M2 .50-caliber machine gun disassembly run and 45-pound overhead plate presses. Squads consist of a squad leader, team leader, and three junior enlisted Soldiers who are all highly trained and competent Soldiers, who stand out among their peers for their knowledge and expertise when conducting tactical, Army maneuvers and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 21:21
    Photo ID: 7975555
    VIRIN: 230816-A-UF517-5088
    Resolution: 4084x6126
    Size: 13.48 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOMBSC23

