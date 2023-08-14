Staff Sgt. Robert Navarro, from Madera, California, a Soldier with Operations Group, National Training Center competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition lifts a 45-pound weight while conducting overhead presses during the Fortitude Fitness Test, Aug. 16, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Fortitude Fitness Test consisted of running laps around a track, hand-release pushups, an M2 .50-caliber machine gun disassembly run and 45-pound overhead plate presses. Each Soldiers’ individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and the readiness of the Army as a whole. Physical readiness is important to maintain when building high-functioning squads and assists Soldiers when performing duties as a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 21:22
|Photo ID:
|7975554
|VIRIN:
|230816-A-UF517-5026
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.16 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|MADERA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT