Staff Sgt. Robert Navarro, from Madera, California, a Soldier with Operations Group, National Training Center competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition lifts a 45-pound weight while conducting overhead presses during the Fortitude Fitness Test, Aug. 16, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Fortitude Fitness Test consisted of running laps around a track, hand-release pushups, an M2 .50-caliber machine gun disassembly run and 45-pound overhead plate presses. Each Soldiers’ individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and the readiness of the Army as a whole. Physical readiness is important to maintain when building high-functioning squads and assists Soldiers when performing duties as a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 21:22 Photo ID: 7975554 VIRIN: 230816-A-UF517-5026 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.16 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: MADERA, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.