U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3

Pfc. Noah Monk, from Alexandria, Louisiana, a Soldier with 7th Infantry Division, I Corps competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition conducts hand-release pushups during the Fortitude Fitness Test, Aug. 16, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Fortitude Fitness Test consisted of running laps around a track, hand-release pushups, an M2 .50-caliber machine gun disassembly run and 45-pound overhead plate presses. The Warrior Ethos states, “I will always place the mission first, I will never accept defeat, I will never quit, and I will never leave a fallen comrade.” This Ethos, lived by every Soldier, embodies the squad mentality and spirit, bonds teams, and enhances a squad's overall success as a cohesive unit. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

