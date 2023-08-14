Pfc. Noah Monk, from Alexandria, Louisiana, a Soldier with 7th Infantry Division, I Corps competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition conducts hand-release pushups during the Fortitude Fitness Test, Aug. 16, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Fortitude Fitness Test consisted of running laps around a track, hand-release pushups, an M2 .50-caliber machine gun disassembly run and 45-pound overhead plate presses. The Warrior Ethos states, “I will always place the mission first, I will never accept defeat, I will never quit, and I will never leave a fallen comrade.” This Ethos, lived by every Soldier, embodies the squad mentality and spirit, bonds teams, and enhances a squad's overall success as a cohesive unit. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 21:23
|Photo ID:
|7975553
|VIRIN:
|230816-A-UF517-4948
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.64 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|ALEXANDRIA, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
