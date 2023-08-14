Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3 [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Pfc. Noah Monk, from Alexandria, Louisiana, a Soldier with 7th Infantry Division, I Corps competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition conducts hand-release pushups during the Fortitude Fitness Test, Aug. 16, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Fortitude Fitness Test consisted of running laps around a track, hand-release pushups, an M2 .50-caliber machine gun disassembly run and 45-pound overhead plate presses. The Warrior Ethos states, “I will always place the mission first, I will never accept defeat, I will never quit, and I will never leave a fallen comrade.” This Ethos, lived by every Soldier, embodies the squad mentality and spirit, bonds teams, and enhances a squad's overall success as a cohesive unit. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 21:23
    Photo ID: 7975553
    VIRIN: 230816-A-UF517-4948
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.64 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, LA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

