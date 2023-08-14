U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3

Soldiers with 1st Armored Division, III Armored Corps competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition begin a lap around the track during the Fortitude Fitness Test, Aug. 16, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Fortitude Fitness Test consisted of running laps around a track, hand-release pushups, an M2 .50-caliber machine gun disassembly run and 45-pound overhead plate presses. Squads consist of a squad leader, team leader, and three junior enlisted Soldiers who are all highly trained and competent Soldiers, who stand out among their peers for their knowledge and expertise when conducting tactical, Army maneuvers and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

Date Taken: 08.16.2023