    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3 [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition walk to the starting point of the Fortitude Fitness Test, Aug. 16, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Fortitude Fitness Test consisted of running laps around a track, hand-release pushups, an M2 .50-caliber machine gun disassembly run and 45-pound overhead plate presses. The week-long competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. There will only be one FORSCOM best squad winner who will have the opportunity in the US Army Best Squad Competition following their victory. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

    TAGS

    FORSCOMBSC23

