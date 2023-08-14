Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition walk to the starting point of the Fortitude Fitness Test, Aug. 16, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Fortitude Fitness Test consisted of running laps around a track, hand-release pushups, an M2 .50-caliber machine gun disassembly run and 45-pound overhead plate presses. The week-long competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. There will only be one FORSCOM best squad winner who will have the opportunity in the US Army Best Squad Competition following their victory. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 21:26 Photo ID: 7975551 VIRIN: 230816-A-UF517-4795 Resolution: 5525x3683 Size: 8.46 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.