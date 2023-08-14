ALMIRANTE, Panama (Aug. 16, 2023) U.S. Southern Command Public-Private Cooperation Office, partner Non-Federal Entities, U.S. Navy personnel and Panama’s Department of Security Entities participate in humanitarian assistance and disaster response training as part of Continuing Promise 2023 in Almirante, Panama. Continuing Promise 2023 marks the 13th mission to the region since 2007 and the first involving USNS Burlington. The mission will also foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stacy Atkinsricks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 21:30 Photo ID: 7975536 VIRIN: 230814-N-IK388-1113 Resolution: 4800x2700 Size: 3.3 MB Location: PA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing Promise 2023 Partners Host HA/DR Training for First Responders in Almirante, Panama, by CPO Stacy Atkins Ricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.