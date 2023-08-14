Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2023 Partners Host HA/DR Training for First Responders in Almirante, Panama

    PANAMA

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Stacy Atkins Ricks 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    ALMIRANTE, Panama (Aug. 16, 2023) U.S. Southern Command Public-Private Cooperation Office, partner Non-Federal Entities, U.S. Navy personnel and Panama’s Department of Security Entities participate in humanitarian assistance and disaster response training as part of Continuing Promise 2023 in Almirante, Panama. Continuing Promise 2023 marks the 13th mission to the region since 2007 and the first involving USNS Burlington. The mission will also foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stacy Atkinsricks)

