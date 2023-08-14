U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3

Sgt. 1st Class Jacob York, from Cape Coral, Florida, and Spc. Nicholas Torresmith, from Jacksonville, North Carolina, competitors representing 1st Battalion (Airborne) 509th Infantry Regiment, Joint Readiness Training Center, competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023, compete in the Fortitude Fitness Test on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 15, 2023. The Soldiers attempted various events such as a 400-meter sprint, hand release pushups, an M2 .50 machine gun disassembly run, and overhead plate presses. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined, and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

