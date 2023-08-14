Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Evacuation and Extraction Training Event at KA23 [Image 16 of 16]

    Evacuation and Extraction Training Event at KA23

    MALAYSIA

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Exercise Keris Aman

    Mongolian Armed Forces service members conduct foot patrol training event during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre, on August 16, 2023. The training enables the platoon to practice patrol maneuvers while enhancing peacekeeping operations. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 20:22
    Photo ID: 7975520
    VIRIN: 230816-M-AS595-1325
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.93 MB
    Location: MY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evacuation and Extraction Training Event at KA23 [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Evacuation and Extraction Training Event at KA23
    Evacuation and Extraction Training Event at KA23
    Evacutation and Extraction Training Event at KA23
    Evacuation and Extraction Training Event at KA23
    Evacutation and Extraction Training Event at KA23
    Evacutation and Extraction Training Event at KA23
    Evacuation and Extraction Training Event at KA23
    Evacuation and Extraction Training Event at KA23
    Evacuation and Extraction Training Event at KA23
    Evacuation and Extraction Training Event at KA23
    Evacuation and Extraction Training Event at KA23
    Evacuation and Extraction Training Event at KA23
    Evacuation and Extraction Training Event at KA23
    Evacutation and Extraction Training Event at KA23
    Evacuation and Extraction Training Event at KA23
    Evacuation and Extraction Training Event at KA23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    united nations
    malaysia
    mongolia
    indopacom
    kerisaman23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT