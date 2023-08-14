Evacuation and Extraction Training Event at KA23

Mongolian Armed Forces service members conduct foot patrol training event during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre, on August 16, 2023. The training enables the platoon to practice patrol maneuvers while enhancing peacekeeping operations. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

