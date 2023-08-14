Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 Exercise - Refueling fighters during essential realistic combat training [Image 3 of 3]

    Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 Exercise - Refueling fighters during essential realistic combat training

    AK, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean Ogden, a KC-46 Pegasus pilot assigned to the 78th Air Refueling Squadron, flies over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3, Aug. 14, 2023. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter)

    #PACAF
    #RedFlagAlaska
    #FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    #ReadyAF
    #RFA23 #RFAtoday

