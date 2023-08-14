Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 Exercise - Refueling fighters during essential realistic combat training

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, awaits refueling from a KC-46 Pegasus over Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3, Aug. 14, 2023. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter)

