Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 Exercise - Refueling fighters during essential realistic combat training

U.S. Air Force Maj. Shawn Hibshman, a KC-46 Pegasus pilot, flies over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3, Aug. 14, 2023. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter)

