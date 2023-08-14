U.S. Air Force Maj. Shawn Hibshman, a KC-46 Pegasus pilot, flies over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3, Aug. 14, 2023. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 20:04
|Photo ID:
|7975464
|VIRIN:
|230813-F-FH810-1245
|Resolution:
|5129x3413
|Size:
|5.27 MB
|Location:
|JBER, AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 Exercise - Refueling fighters during essential realistic combat training [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Quatasia Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
