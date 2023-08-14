Latvian Special Forces Conduct Urban Warfare Training During NS23

Latvian special force operators conduct urban operations and building clearing training during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan Aug. 14, 2023. NS 2023 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Prince)

Date Taken: 08.14.2023
Photo by SGT Alan Prince
Location: GRAYLING, MI, US