Latvian special force operators conduct urban operations and building clearing training during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan Aug. 14, 2023. NS 2023 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Prince)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 18:00
|Photo ID:
|7975392
|VIRIN:
|230814-Z-DD237-1005
|Resolution:
|3129x2086
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Latvian Special Forces Conduct Urban Warfare Training During NS23 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Alan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
