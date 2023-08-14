Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Latvian Special Forces Conduct Urban Warfare Training During NS23 [Image 5 of 8]

    Latvian Special Forces Conduct Urban Warfare Training During NS23

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alan Prince 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Latvian special force operators conduct urban operations and building clearing training during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan Aug. 14, 2023. NS 2023 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Prince)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 18:00
    Photo ID: 7975392
    VIRIN: 230814-Z-DD237-1005
    Resolution: 3129x2086
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latvian Special Forces Conduct Urban Warfare Training During NS23 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Alan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    National Guard
    MING
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

