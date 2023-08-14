US and UK Female Warfighter Health presented at 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – (Aug. 16, 2023) – United Kingdom Surgeon Lt. Cmdr. Ruth Guest, a junior lecturer with the Defense Medical Services, presented research titled “US and UK Female Warfighter Health: Utilizing Shared History, Experiences, Research and Development Efforts to guide Health and Research Priorities maximizing Future Operational Capabilities through Collaboration” at the Health and Readiness Unique to the Female Active Duty Service Woman breakout session held during the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center. Assisting Guest with the presentation were co-authors Commanding Officer Capt. Jennifer Buechel, of Woodhaven, Mich., Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, and Dr. Elizabeth Kostas-Polston, an associate professor and deputy PhD program director. The MHSRS brings together military, government, academia, and industry experts for four days of critical conversations and intensive idea sharing. Presenters will share their latest research findings and challenges on topics including combat casualty care, military operational medicine, clinical and rehabilitative medicine, medical simulation and information sciences, military infectious diseases, and the radiation health effects. NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

