    May's Outstanding Performer

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brooke Lee, a medical laboratory technician and NCOIC of the 21st Medical Group Laboratory Quality Assurance, is Space Base Delta 1’s Outstanding Performer for the month of May at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 18, 2023. Lee is from Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has served in the Air Force for six years. She arrived at Peterson SFB 10 months ago and is focused on quality assurance and, more recently, commissioning. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 16:43
    VIRIN: 230518-X-JC347-1007
