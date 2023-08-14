Soldiers from the 154th TC HHD conduct Crew Gunnery Tables on Range 85. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 15:25
|Photo ID:
|7975001
|VIRIN:
|230815-A-IE493-3730
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|433.37 KB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Dix – RANGE 85 164th TC HHD Crew Gunnery Tables August 15, 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT