    Hawaii National Guard sends more Guardsmen to support Maui Wildfire response [Image 14 of 14]

    Hawaii National Guard sends more Guardsmen to support Maui Wildfire response

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Lt Col Susan Weeks 204th Airlift Squadron pilot, discusses the load plan with loadmaster Master Sgt. Joleen Morse during preflight for the airlift of Hawaii National Guardsmen. The Hawaii Air National Guard’s 204th Airlift Squadron provided airlift for about 100 Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers along with medical supplies and equipment to support the ongoing response to the wildfire that struck the Maui town of Lahaina, August 15, 2023. The additional Soldiers will be assigned to search and recovery, security, logistical missions of the recently stood up Combined Task Force Hawaii-50. (US Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 13:47
    Location: HI, US
    This work, Hawaii National Guard sends more Guardsmen to support Maui Wildfire response [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii National Guard
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    Maui
    204th Air Lift Squadron
    hawaiiwildfires23

