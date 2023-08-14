Lt Col Susan Weeks 204th Airlift Squadron pilot, discusses the load plan with loadmaster Master Sgt. Joleen Morse during preflight for the airlift of Hawaii National Guardsmen. The Hawaii Air National Guard’s 204th Airlift Squadron provided airlift for about 100 Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers along with medical supplies and equipment to support the ongoing response to the wildfire that struck the Maui town of Lahaina, August 15, 2023. The additional Soldiers will be assigned to search and recovery, security, logistical missions of the recently stood up Combined Task Force Hawaii-50. (US Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 13:47 Photo ID: 7974745 VIRIN: 230815-Z-IX631-1006 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 20.6 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii National Guard sends more Guardsmen to support Maui Wildfire response [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.