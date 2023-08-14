Anthony (Maurice) Bryant, DLA Army Customer Support Representative, U.S. Army Forces Command, Ft. Liberty, is all about partnership and support for the Army as he meets with David Grundy, Logistics Management Specialist, Maintenance Branch, U.S. Army Forces Command, Ft. Liberty and Jasmine Canady, Logistics Management Specialist, Maintenance Branch, U.S. Army Forces Command, Ft. Liberty. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 12:25 Photo ID: 7974385 VIRIN: 230718-D-LU733-3106 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.07 MB Location: NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partnership in Action at Ft Liberty [Image 2 of 2], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.