Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Partnership in Action at Ft Liberty [Image 2 of 2]

    Partnership in Action at Ft Liberty

    NC, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Anthony (Maurice) Bryant, DLA Army Customer Support Representative, U.S. Army Forces Command, Ft. Liberty, is all about partnership and support for the Army as he meets with David Grundy, Logistics Management Specialist, Maintenance Branch, U.S. Army Forces Command, Ft. Liberty and Jasmine Canady, Logistics Management Specialist, Maintenance Branch, U.S. Army Forces Command, Ft. Liberty. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 12:25
    Photo ID: 7974385
    VIRIN: 230718-D-LU733-3106
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partnership in Action at Ft Liberty [Image 2 of 2], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Masters of the Parachute at Ft. Liberty
    Partnership in Action at Ft Liberty

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLACSR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT