Masters of the Parachute at Ft. Liberty

Talk about the ultimate safety mission! CW2 Kenford Duncan, Aerial Delivery Officer, 11th Quartermaster Aerial Delivery Company, Ft. Liberty, NC, talks with DLA Customer Support Representative, Darryl Melvin about the critical role DLA Aviation plays by providing both the parachutes and the component parts in support of the Rigger mission. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs.

