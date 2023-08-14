319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership experience live fire training

Airman 1st Class Zachary Viddler, 319th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection apprentice, helps Chief Master Sgt. Carl Vogel, 319th Reconnaissance Wing command chief, don his personal protective equipment Aug. 11, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Grand Forks AFB’s fire emergency services has specialized teams and a multitude of capabilities, including high-angle and low-angle rescue, confined space, automobile extraction and a hazardous material response team with technical-level responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

