319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership experience live fire training

Firefighters from the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron and 319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership practice on the flashover fire behavior simulator Aug. 11, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The Grand Forks AFB fire department provides qualified, certified and credentialed firefighters to conduct comprehensive fire prevention and emergency response services to protect human life, property and the environment on Grand Forks AFB and in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

