319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership experience live fire training

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, poses for a photo after exiting the flashover fire behavior simulator Aug. 11, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The Grand Forks AFB Fire Department demonstrated to Monroe how a fire behaves from the initial spark to until it is extinguished, and how their firefighters manage and control the burn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 10:26
|Photo ID:
|7974069
|VIRIN:
|230811-F-JQ106-1131
|Resolution:
|6939x4626
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
