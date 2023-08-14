Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership experience live fire training

    319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership experience live fire training

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, poses for a photo after exiting the flashover fire behavior simulator Aug. 11, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The Grand Forks AFB Fire Department demonstrated to Monroe how a fire behaves from the initial spark to until it is extinguished, and how their firefighters manage and control the burn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership experience live fire training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    319 RW
    Grand Forks Air Force Base Fire Department
    GFAFBFD

