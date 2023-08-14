319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership experience live fire training

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, poses for a photo after exiting the flashover fire behavior simulator Aug. 11, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The Grand Forks AFB Fire Department demonstrated to Monroe how a fire behaves from the initial spark to until it is extinguished, and how their firefighters manage and control the burn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

Date Taken: 08.11.2023
Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US