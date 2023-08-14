Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership experience live fire training [Image 1 of 5]

    319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership experience live fire training

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Airmen and civilians from the Grand Forks Air Force Base Fire Department and 319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership pose for a photo on Aug. 11, 2023, at Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota. The 319th Civil Engineer Squadron provides qualified, certified and credentialed firefighters to conduct comprehensive fire prevention and emergency response services to protect human life, property and the environment on Grand Forks AFB and in the local and surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

    This work, 319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership experience live fire training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

