319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership experience live fire training

Airmen and civilians from the Grand Forks Air Force Base Fire Department and 319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership pose for a photo on Aug. 11, 2023, at Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota. The 319th Civil Engineer Squadron provides qualified, certified and credentialed firefighters to conduct comprehensive fire prevention and emergency response services to protect human life, property and the environment on Grand Forks AFB and in the local and surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

