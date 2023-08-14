Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Vanessa Moore, a medical readiness corpsman at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Periododic Health Assessment office, makes an appointment for a sailor. Moore a native of Montego Bay, Jamaica, says, “We track deployable status for our sailors and marines so they are ready to go worldwide.” #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 09:01
|Photo ID:
|7973978
|VIRIN:
|230727-N-QA097-1002
|Resolution:
|1164x1380
|Size:
|236.9 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
