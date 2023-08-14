Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Periododic Health assessment [Image 2 of 2]

    Periododic Health assessment

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Vanessa Moore, a medical readiness corpsman at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Periododic Health Assessment office, makes an appointment for a sailor. Moore a native of Montego Bay, Jamaica, says, “We track deployable status for our sailors and marines so they are ready to go worldwide.” #FacesofNHJax

