Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Vanessa Moore, a medical readiness corpsman at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Periododic Health Assessment office, makes an appointment for a sailor. Moore a native of Montego Bay, Jamaica, says, “We track deployable status for our sailors and marines so they are ready to go worldwide.” #FacesofNHJax

Date Taken: 07.27.2023
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US