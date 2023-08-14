logistic spealist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 25, 2023) Logistic Specialist Danika Markulikholladay, a supply clerk at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Materials Management department, pulls a cart full of supplies for distribution. Markulikholladay, a native of Tularosa, New Mexico, says, “Without the warehouse supplying the hospital, none of the staff would have the supplies or equipment that they would need to work on our active-duty staff and dependents.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

