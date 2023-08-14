Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    logistic spealist [Image 1 of 2]

    logistic spealist

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 25, 2023) Logistic Specialist Danika Markulikholladay, a supply clerk at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Materials Management department, pulls a cart full of supplies for distribution. Markulikholladay, a native of Tularosa, New Mexico, says, “Without the warehouse supplying the hospital, none of the staff would have the supplies or equipment that they would need to work on our active-duty staff and dependents.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).
    #FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 09:01
    Photo ID: 7973977
    VIRIN: 230725-N-QA097-1001
    Resolution: 1296x1048
    Size: 560.41 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    logistic spealist
    Periododic Health assessment

    Materials Management
    Logistic Specialist
    naval hospital jacksonville

