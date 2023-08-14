Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF 23-4 First Flight Day

    ICELAND

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Hicks 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Two 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron maintainers prep a B-2 Spirit for take off during Bomber Task Force 24-4, Keflavik, Iceland, Aug. 15, 2023. BTF operations are U.S. Strategic Command's means of conducting Dynamic Force Employment in support of the Department of Defense's National Defense Strategy at the direction of the President of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Hicks)

    This work, BTF 23-4 First Flight Day, by A1C Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Whiteman AFB
    Partnership
    509th Bomb Wing
    BomberTaskForceEurope
    BTF23
    Bomber Task Force 23

