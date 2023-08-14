Two 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron maintainers prep a B-2 Spirit for take off during Bomber Task Force 24-4, Keflavik, Iceland, Aug. 15, 2023. BTF operations are U.S. Strategic Command's means of conducting Dynamic Force Employment in support of the Department of Defense's National Defense Strategy at the direction of the President of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Hicks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 07:45 Photo ID: 7973875 VIRIN: 230815-F-QW452-1003 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 829.79 KB Location: IS Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BTF 23-4 First Flight Day, by A1C Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.