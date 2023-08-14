BTF 23-4 First Flight Day

A 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron crew chief marshals a B-2 Spirit during Bomber Task Force 24-4, Keflavik, Iceland, Aug. 15, 2023. BTF operations are U.S. Strategic Command's means of conducting Dynamic Force Employment in support of the Department of Defense's National Defense Strategy at the direction of the President of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)

