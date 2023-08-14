Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating Osan's newest staff sergeants [Image 2 of 2]

    

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force staff sergeant selectees pose for a photo at the Staff Sgt. release party at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 16, 2023. Air Force officials have selected 9,000 senior airmen for promotion to Staff Sgt. out of 51,717 eligible for a selection rate of 17.4 percent in the 23E5 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    This work, Celebrating Osan’s newest staff sergeants [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    
    

