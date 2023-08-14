U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, gives a speech during the Staff Sgt. release party at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 16, 2023. This year, more than 130 Osan Airmen were selected for promotion to staff sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR This work, Celebrating Osan's newest staff sergeants [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Aaron Edwards