    PSAB concludes CGO symposium [Image 3 of 3]

    PSAB concludes CGO symposium

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Capt. Marie Ortiz 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Mukhtar Mohamed, 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, asks a question during a Company Grade Officer (CGO) symposium on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 10. 2023. The six week long course covered a variety of Air Force topics and aimed to prepare CGOs for future command positions. Brig. Gen. Akshai M. Gandhi, 378th AEW commander, was also in attendance to offer his personal guidance to PSAB CGOs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Marie Ortiz)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 04:05
    Photo ID: 7973590
    VIRIN: 230810-F-KV978-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    This work, PSAB concludes CGO symposium [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Marie Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    development
    symposium
    mentorship
    Deployment
    CGO
    Company Grade Officer

