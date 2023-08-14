U.S. Air Force Capt. Mukhtar Mohamed, 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, asks a question during a Company Grade Officer (CGO) symposium on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 10. 2023. The six week long course covered a variety of Air Force topics and aimed to prepare CGOs for future command positions. Brig. Gen. Akshai M. Gandhi, 378th AEW commander, was also in attendance to offer his personal guidance to PSAB CGOs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Marie Ortiz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 04:05 Photo ID: 7973590 VIRIN: 230810-F-KV978-1003 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.4 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PSAB concludes CGO symposium [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Marie Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.