PSAB concludes CGO symposium

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Akshai M. Gandhi (center), 378th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) commander, speaks during a Company Grade Officer (CGO) symposium on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 10. 2023. The six week long course covered a variety of Air Force topics and aimed to prepare CGOs for future command positions. Gandhi joined the symposiums final session to offer his personal guidance to PSAB CGOs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Marie Ortiz)

