PTP Children’s Bowling Day with Area I BOSS

Area I Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers and the People to People Dongducheon Chapter co-hosted a children’s bowling day for 50 local, elementary school children, Aug. 11 at the Camp Casey Buccaneer Bowling Center. Nineteen local national volunteers and 25 KATUSAs and Soldiers joined the children for a day of fun, games, and cultural exchange. Child-oriented activity days such as these help local youth and community partners to better understand the U.S. military and its unique culture. The event was opened by the incoming Command Sgt. Maj., William Fritzinger. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)

