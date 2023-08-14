Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PTP Children’s Bowling Day with Area I BOSS [Image 1 of 9]

    PTP Children’s Bowling Day with Area I BOSS

    DONGDUCHEON, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Spc. Philemon Tan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Area I Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers and the People to People Dongducheon Chapter co-hosted a children’s bowling day for 50 local, elementary school children, Aug. 11 at the Camp Casey Buccaneer Bowling Center. Nineteen local national volunteers and 25 KATUSAs and Soldiers joined the children for a day of fun, games, and cultural exchange. Child-oriented activity days such as these help local youth and community partners to better understand the U.S. military and its unique culture. The event was opened by the incoming Command Sgt. Maj., William Fritzinger. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PTP Children’s Bowling Day with Area I BOSS [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

