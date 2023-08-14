Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS McFaul Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 1 of 3]

    ARABIAN GULF

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230810-N-YD864-1012 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 10, 2023) Cmdr. Antonia Shey, commanding officer of guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), participates in a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 10, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 03:13
    This work, USS McFaul Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf
    USNS Amelia Earhart
    NAVCENT
    USS McFaul

