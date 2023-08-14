USS McFaul Replenishment-at-Sea

230810-N-YD864-1012 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 10, 2023) Cmdr. Antonia Shey, commanding officer of guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), participates in a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 10, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

