MA2 Alyssa Harrison Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 15, 2023) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Alyssa Harrison, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, is reenlisted by Ensign Andrae White, security officer, NSA Souda Bay, at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex on Aug. 15, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

