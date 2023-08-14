Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena hosts PAVE tournament [Image 7 of 8]

    Kadena hosts PAVE tournament

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maleka Villa, 374th Medical Group noncommissioned officer in charge of oral maxillofacial surgery, dives for the ball during the Pacific Armed Forces Volleyball Exhibition tournament at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023. The tournament served as a reminder of the unwavering support and gratitude service members have for their fellow men and women in uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 02:17
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Kadena hosts PAVE tournament [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

