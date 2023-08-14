U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maleka Villa, 374th Medical Group noncommissioned officer in charge of oral maxillofacial surgery, dives for the ball during the Pacific Armed Forces Volleyball Exhibition tournament at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023. The tournament served as a reminder of the unwavering support and gratitude service members have for their fellow men and women in uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 02:17 Photo ID: 7973511 VIRIN: 230712-F-IV293-1189 Resolution: 5197x3465 Size: 2.34 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena hosts PAVE tournament [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.