Kadena hosts PAVE tournament

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cassidy Holiday, right, 374th Security Forces Squadron security officer, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Miral Tsosie, Combat Logistics Regiment 37 3531 truckmaster, participate in the Pacific Armed Forces Volleyball Exhibition tournament at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023. Hosted at Kadena, the tournament welcomed players from bases across the Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

