Kadena hosts PAVE tournament

Members of the Kadena Men’s Volleyball team jump to block a spike from the Yokota Men’s Volleyball Team during the Pacific Armed Forces Volleyball Exhibition tournament at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023. The tournament served as a platform for fostering friendships across the Pacific Air Forces, strengthening bonds across multiple service branches on and off the court. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP