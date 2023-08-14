Kadena hosts PAVE tournament

Members of the Kadena Men’s Volleyball team jump to block a spike from the Yokota Men’s Volleyball Team during the Pacific Armed Forces Volleyball Exhibition tournament at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023. The tournament served as a platform for fostering friendships across the Pacific Air Forces, strengthening bonds across multiple service branches on and off the court. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
