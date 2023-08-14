Kadena hosts PAVE tournament

Volleyball teams participating in the Pacific Armed Forces Volleyball Exhibition tournament pose for a picture at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023. Okinawa Volleyball League President U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Erwin John Barzaga, and Vice President U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lucas Elliott started coordinating the event in February of 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP