    ESL conducts integrated force protection drill [Image 3 of 3]

    ESL conducts integrated force protection drill

    GUAM

    08.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 10, 2023) – Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Steven Tamse, right, and Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class Jose Cancel, assigned to submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), participate in an integrated active shooter drill aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 10. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, service, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

