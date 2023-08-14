APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 10, 2023) – Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Steven Tamse, right, and Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class Jose Cancel, assigned to submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), participate in an integrated active shooter drill aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 10. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, service, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 00:09 Photo ID: 7973369 VIRIN: 230810-N-KE573-1026 Resolution: 3484x6194 Size: 3.56 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESL conducts integrated force protection drill [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.