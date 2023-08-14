ESL conducts integrated force protection drill

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 10, 2023) – Sailors assigned to submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), participate in an integrated active shooter drill aboard Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 10. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, service, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 Location: GU