ESL conducts integrated force protection drill

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 10, 2023) – Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class Jose Cancel, assigned to submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), acts as an active shooter during an integrated force protection drill aboard Emory S. Land, Aug. 10. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, service, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)
