APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 10, 2023) – Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class Jose Cancel, assigned to submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), acts as an active shooter during an integrated force protection drill aboard Emory S. Land, Aug. 10. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, service, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 00:09 Photo ID: 7973367 VIRIN: 230810-N-KE573-1004 Resolution: 5600x4480 Size: 3.29 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESL conducts integrated force protection drill [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.