Sailors assigned to security forces perform an active-shooter training drill August 15, 2023. Active shooter training is designed to increase proficiency in response to a threat using an appropriate level of force or deadly force, apprehension and search and seizure formalities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 23:59 Photo ID: 7973365 VIRIN: 230815-N-VD231-1061 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 559.38 KB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Diego Garcia security forces conducts active shooter training and gun qualifications [Image 4 of 4], by SN Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.