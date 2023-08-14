Sailors assigned to security forces perform an active-shooter training drill August 15, 2023. Active shooter training is designed to increase proficiency in response to a threat using an appropriate level of force or deadly force, apprehension and search and seizure formalities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 23:59
|Photo ID:
|7973365
|VIRIN:
|230815-N-VD231-1061
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
This work, Diego Garcia security forces conducts active shooter training and gun qualifications [Image 4 of 4], by SN Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS
