    Diego Garcia security forces conducts active shooter training and gun qualifications [Image 3 of 4]

    Diego Garcia security forces conducts active shooter training and gun qualifications

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Seaman Raquell Williams 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    Sailors assigned to security forces perform an active-shooter training drill August 15, 2023. Active shooter training is designed to increase proficiency in response to a threat using an appropriate level of force or deadly force, apprehension and search and seizure formalities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 23:59
    Photo ID: 7973365
    VIRIN: 230815-N-VD231-1061
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 559.38 KB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diego Garcia security forces conducts active shooter training and gun qualifications [Image 4 of 4], by SN Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security Forces
    U.S. Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia

